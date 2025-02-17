XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). Approximately 3,388,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.47) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.04) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.48).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of £795.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne purchased 13,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,221.25). 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

