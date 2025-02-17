Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $3,771,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cohu by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 588,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,525 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its position in Cohu by 167.9% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 157,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

COHU opened at $21.12 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $984.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

