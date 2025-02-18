16,013 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
