176 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,372.41 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $489.47 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,272.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,138.03.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

