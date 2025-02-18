500,000 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

