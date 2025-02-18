Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

