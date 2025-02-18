Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 3,953 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.95. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

