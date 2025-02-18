Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.