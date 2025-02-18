Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
