Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Albemarle worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Albemarle by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.38.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

