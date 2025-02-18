Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.