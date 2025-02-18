Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.2% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

