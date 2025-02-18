Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $14,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIT stock opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

