Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 154 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $266.75 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.48 and a 200 day moving average of $373.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

