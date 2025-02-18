Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.