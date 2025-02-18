Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.32 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.04 and a 200-day moving average of $322.05. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

