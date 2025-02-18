Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 253,708 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after buying an additional 250,729 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

RF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

