Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

