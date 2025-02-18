Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $230.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

