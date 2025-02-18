AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 420.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,173 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $96,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,685,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

