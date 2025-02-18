Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

