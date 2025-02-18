Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 904.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 523,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 471,103 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.71.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.