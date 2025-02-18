Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

AVY stock opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $178.72 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.