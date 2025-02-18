Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after purchasing an additional 309,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 790,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 707,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE BALL opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

