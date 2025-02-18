Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 23,086 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 360.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

