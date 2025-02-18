Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $159.48 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

