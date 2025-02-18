Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Manulife Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 279,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

