Blue Trust Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cabot alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cabot by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Cabot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.