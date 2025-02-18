Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,088,465.14. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.