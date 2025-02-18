Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $222.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.01 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.