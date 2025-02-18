Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 151.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 138,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,790,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 115,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 664,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,991,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.46. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.