Blue Trust Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $489.74 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.01. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total value of $1,302,044.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,942. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

