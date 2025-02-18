Blue Trust Inc. Sells 258 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at SBA Communications
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $205.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
