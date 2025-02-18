Blue Trust Inc. Sells 258 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.29.

Read Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $205.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.