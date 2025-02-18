Blue Trust Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

