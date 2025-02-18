Blue Trust Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,781,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,619,000 after purchasing an additional 128,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -320.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.21 and a 200-day moving average of $303.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $245.04 and a 52-week high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

