Blue Trust Inc. Sells 9,408 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 470,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 87,098 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SLB opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

