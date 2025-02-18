Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Booking Price Performance
Booking stock opened at $5,044.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,510.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Booking
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.