Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,044.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,510.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.