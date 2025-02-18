Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 414,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,205,000 after buying an additional 335,173 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,685,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

