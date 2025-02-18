Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target at $502.33

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $476.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.79.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

