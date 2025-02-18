Campbell Wealth Management Buys 181 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

