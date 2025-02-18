Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $900.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,449.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 616,988 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,597.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 289,456 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,227 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

