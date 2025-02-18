Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

