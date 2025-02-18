Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $202.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

