Cenovus Energy (CVE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

