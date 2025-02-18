CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,908 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 235.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,195,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $33.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

