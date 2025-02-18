Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

