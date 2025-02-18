Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 567,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

AMCR stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

