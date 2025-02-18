Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $128.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

