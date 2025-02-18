Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,089,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLDR opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

