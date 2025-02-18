Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 231,056 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in News by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in News by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

