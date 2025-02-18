Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.